Tarku Closes $750,000 Private Placement Financing

 6 days ago

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)( FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') announces that it has closed on December 3rd, 2021, a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. This Private Placement is comprised of 7,500,000 Flow-Through Shares of the...

Blender Bites Announces Historic Record Revenues Over the Last Three Months: Representing a 2,266% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces a record increase in revenue over the previous three months.
Fineqia Announces Proposed Private Placement of Up to $4 Million

Fineqia International Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 400,000,000 units of the Company to be sold at a price of $0.01 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and...
Northstar Completes Miller Gold Drill Program and Closes Bought Deal Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has completed a Phase IIB diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. A total of 2,495 metres were drilled in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles Property.
Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit, for gross proceeds of $536,249.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. In addition, the Company has also issued 1,998,389 National Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.31 per unit, for gross proceeds of $619,500.59. Each unit consists of one National Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. In addition, the Company has also issued 6,493,235 Quebec Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,207,699.90. Each unit consists of one Quebec Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.34.
Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Spinout Announces Closing of its $8.6 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 26, 2021 and November 19, 2021, Silver Elephant's wholly owned subsidiary Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel') has completed its previously announced private placement (the 'Flying Nickel Offering') for gross proceeds of $8,600,000.
Osisko Mining rallies on C$154M private placement news

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF +3.3%) surges after announcing a C$154M private placement in a convertible senior unsecured debenture with Australia's Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). Osisko says the proceeds of the debenture will be used for the advancement of its Windfall project and for general corporate purposes. National Bank analyst Don DeMarco...
Amazon slapped with its biggest-ever fine

Italy's antitrust regulator has fined US e-commerce giant Amazon ?1.13 billion ($1.28 billion) for abuse of its market dominance, in one of the biggest financial penalties introduced against a US company in Europe. According to the Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), Italy's anti-monopoly watchdog, Amazon had been...
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in

At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones...
Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
