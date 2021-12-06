ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LU assistant professor to discuss experiences of urban Black students during library talk

By Gloria Enloe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experiences of urban Black students at Lincoln University will be the focus of a discussion at the Missouri River Regional library. LU assistant professor of communication studies Mick Brewer intends to share the findings of his research project, entitled “Black Culture in White Spaces:...

