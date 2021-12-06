LU assistant professor to discuss experiences of urban Black students during library talk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO