Comedian Mike Epps brings new comedy show to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Augusta once again with the NO REMORSE COMEDY TOUR.

Performing at James Brown Arena on March 11 at 8pm, Epps along with special guest host, Sommore, will deliver non-stop laughs along with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Arnez J.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10am at AECtix.com or The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.





