ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comedian Mike Epps brings new comedy show to Augusta

By Dawn Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3q6f_0dFI7gkn00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Augusta once again with the NO REMORSE COMEDY TOUR.

Local Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Columbia County

Performing at James Brown Arena on March 11 at 8pm, Epps along with special guest host, Sommore, will deliver non-stop laughs along with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford and Arnez J.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10am at AECtix.com or The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

JENNIE: Tickets going fast for Elf the musical

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AWJBF)- Based on the hit movie, Elf the Musical is filled with non-stop smiles. Buddy, the would-be elf is unaware that he is actually a human. With some Santa magic, he embarks on a journey, only to discover his father is on the naughty list and his brother doesn’t believe in Santa! He’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy