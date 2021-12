Good Android tablets are hard to come by. There are very limited options in the market from selected brands like Samsung and Lenovo so the iPad becomes an obvious choice for a lot of folks looking for a good tablet. However, Samsung does make some nice tablets, especially in the flagship segment. The Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung’s high-end tablet that now has a mid-range price tag thanks to Black Friday sales. You can pick up the Galaxy Tab S7 from Amazon for $499 which is $200 lesser than the original MSRP. For this price, you’re essentially getting a tablet that gives you excellent performance, a large display, and S Pen support.

