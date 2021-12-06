ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tearful ‘Harry Potter’ fans rejoice in new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ teaser

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are already getting emotional over HBO Max‘s first-look teaser for the much-anticipated “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”. The preview, which aired Sunday night on TBS and Cartoon Network following the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” featured appearances from Robbie Coltrane (who played Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)...

nypost.com

E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Who’s Appearing In The 2022 Harry Potter Reunion?

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Talks Harry Potter Fame And Whether It’s Ever A Burden

There’s a lot happening in the Harry Potter world right now as both the stars and fans gear up for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special. While some of the returning original stars have been open about the fame of their childhood haunting them with anonymity so many years later, Tom Felton has always been enthusiastic about the Harry Potter franchise that filled his childhood. Now Felton opens up about the fame he found at such a young age and whether he feels as though it is ever a burden in his adult life.
MOVIES
Star News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ trivia series to quiz Wizarding World’s diehard fans

In the vast Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there are plenty of spells to face any challenge, from fixing your bandaged glasses to battling your darkest demons. But the team behind Warner Bros’ new trivia series “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” quickly learned there is no amount of magic that can stump the collective intellect and near impenetrable knowledge of the most devoted fandom in the world.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

FIRST LOOK Teaser Released for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion!

While most get excited about January 1 being the start of a New Year, our whole focus is on the fact that January 1, 2022, is the debut of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Other Harry Potter fans surely understand our excitement to see the talented cast reunite for this 20th Anniversary Harry Potter reunion!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Rich is Harry Potter?

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?
MOVIES
94.5 PST

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Has Rupert Grint Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

There are many reasons to look forward to the coming year, aside from expert projections that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast of Harry Potter promises to reunite on New Year’s Day, and everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to be there. The big three, Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will make appearances, as well as Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and even the “adult” cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Don’t expect J.K. Rowling to apparate into the reunion, however. Apparently, she was not invited back, and while her camp hasn’t said anything about her exclusion, many people are assuming it’s because of controversial comments she’s made about the trans community throughout the past few months. We’re all excited to see Rupert Grint grace the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Grint played the lovably loyal Ron Weasley, and since Harry Potter has ended, he’s been involved in many different projects, both on and off camera. Much has also happened with his personal life. While so many things have happened to him since the last Potter movie screened in theaters, he makes sure fans know that Harry Potter remains close to his heart.
MOVIES
Collider

Most Powerful Wizards in the Harry Potter Universe, Ranked

When the Harry Potter series first arrived on the scene in the late '90s, our knowledge of the Wizarding World was limited by the protagonist’s 11-year-old perspective. Since then, the Potter universe has exploded beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. It would be difficult to determine the most powerful characters across the richly detailed Wizarding universe, but here, we rank the most powerful wizards according to the films, books, and plays of the franchise (including Fantastic Beasts). Some may seem obvious, but others may come as a surprise. So, wands at the ready!
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to Square Mile in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ retains its magic and its heart

When it was announced that “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” would open at the Lyric Theatre in 2018, I confidently expected that the, um, curse that seemed to doom all shows in the cavernous space to financial-flop status would finally be lifted. The show is a commercial juggernaut, after all, and all things Harry Potter remain a global obsession. Lines form daily outside the new merchandise store on Fifth Avenue.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Calling All Muggles: You Can Get Paid To Watch Harry Potter Movies

This is a dream job for all the muggles out there. If you're one of those Harry Potter fans who likes rewatching the magical film series every holiday season, then you'll definitely be a great fit for this position. USDish is looking for someone to rewatch five of their favorite childhood movies and, yes, all the Harry Potter movies are options. This is a paid opportunity, as well, making it an even sweeter deal for all the muggles out there.
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

Harry Potter's Weasley family top Christmas companion poll

The Weasleys from 'Harry Potter' are the screen family that Brits would most like to spend Christmas Day with. New research from NOW has revealed 23 per cent of people would be happy to spend the big day with the wizarding clan, which features Harry's best friend Ron (played by Rupert Grint in the movie franchise), matriarch Molly (Dame Julie Walters) and her husband Arthur (Mark Williams), and six other children.
