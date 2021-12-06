Tearful ‘Harry Potter’ fans rejoice in new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ teaser

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.

