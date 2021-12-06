MLS and adidas unveil official match ball for 2022 season

Major League Soccer today announced a series of updates and enhancements to its Diversity Hiring Policy for sporting positions with the clubs. The changes, created by a working group of club personnel, league executives and current and former MLS players, have been made to increase the policy’s efficacy, add a specific focus on the hiring of Black candidates and strengthen the policy’s enforcement mechanisms. As part of ongoing efforts to establish and develop a deep pipeline for sporting staff from underrepresented groups, the updated policy will apply to MLS clubs, MLS’ youth academies -- MLS Next, and soon to the entire MLS ecosystem, which includes MLS NEXT Pro.
