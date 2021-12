Authorities in India are considering putting cryptocurrencies under the remit of the country’s financial regulator. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) potentially filling this instrumental role was just one of several details revealed by anonymous Bloomberg sources about the Indian Parliament’s forthcoming cryptocurrency bill. Other details revealed include notable omissions. For instance, instead of referring to ‘cryptocurrencies,’ the bill will likely use the term ‘cryptoassets.’ Additionally, the central bank’s plan for a digital currency is not likely to be mentioned.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO