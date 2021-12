Three years ago, Fred Jin and Kenzi Wang had an ambitious idea: What if they created one of the world’s first decentralized data clouds? “It was obvious that a consumer-focused data ecosystem was needed,” Jin said. “We believed that people should own their data and choose which applications to connect that data with.” Currently, major companies like Google and Amazon own the data clouds where the majority of our information is stored. That has become a sore point for NFT collectors, who are increasingly worried about storing these valuable assets on clouds owned by those companies. Launched this past week, Cere Freeport...

