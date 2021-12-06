ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. securities regulator has opened an investigation into Tesla over a whistleblower complaint that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects over several years, according to a letter from the agency. The probe raises regulatory...

Related
smartcitiesdive.com

Tesla solar roof fires subject of SEC, Consumer Product Safety Commission investigations

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Tesla over fire risks associated with defects to its solar panels, according to reports from CNBC and Reuters. According to a lawsuit, the issue would affect more than 60,000 residential customers and 500 commercial or government customers, Reuters says.
INDUSTRY
Design Taxi

Tesla Under Investigation (Again) For Potentially Defective Solar Panels

It’s recently been revealed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into Tesla, this time after a former employee claimed the firm failed to disclose fire risks about its solar panel systems. News of yet another inquiry doesn’t bode well for Elon Musk’s company, considering...
BUSINESS
News 8 KFMB

Federal regulators reportedly investigating Tesla over claims of solar panel fire risks

AUSTIN, Texas — Federal regulators are reportedly investigating Tesla after a former employee claimed the company failed to notify the public and shareholders about potential fire risk related to solar panels. Reuters first reported Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Tesla. The company didn't...
INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

Electric car, SEC offensive: investigates Tesla (solar panels) and the Ipo Lucid

The Omicron effect on the markets was not enough. Nor did the Fed’s swerve that had weighed, at the end of last week, especially on technology. Tesla in the last three sessions had lost 11%. Let’s also consider the sale of 10% of the shares announced by the CEO Elon Musk, after a now famous Twitter poll that ended up in the eye of the storm, even by the market authorities. Well, that’s not all. Yesterday, the SEC opened an investigation into the Palo Alto company, famous for its electric cars, but also for Musk’s own ambitions for Martian conquests.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla investigated by the SEC over disclosure of fire hazard in SolarCity panel installations

An ex-SolarCity quality assurance employee has filed a lawsuit against Tesla Energy arguing criminal negligence regarding faulty solar roof installations that caused residential and commercial fires. In complaints filed before the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, he claims that Tesla management didn't take his fire hazard warnings seriously. The SEC probe into the reported Tesla Energy wrongdoing will determine if it communicated the fire risks from the faulty solar panel installations to shareholders or the public.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

The SEC thinks Tesla wasn't honest enough about solar panel fire risks

Sometimes Tesla’s solar power systems catch fire, a fact the company has done its best to downplay despite, you know, the very visible flames. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to open a full investigation into whether or not the company failed to properly disclose these risks to investors, Reuters reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

Tesla in the sights of the SEC, investigation into solar panels

Now Elon Musk’s environmental record (pictured) is less green and a little dirtier. The man who labeled bitcoins as pollutants (only to rehabilitate them, since pecunia non olet, even if digital), sees his Tesla end up under the lens of the SEC, the supervisory body of the US stock exchange. A nasty mess of solar panels, as Reuters tells us, with the habit of catching fire. The – grave – fault would have been that of not having warned customers and shareholders of the danger for years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla Dips Into Bear Market Territory Following News Of SEC Solar Panel Probe

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares officially dropped into bear market territory on Monday following news of a new probe into the company’s solar panels by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened? After hitting a new all-time intraday high of $1,243.49 in early November, Tesla shares dipped below $994.79...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Lucid Motors Dives, Tesla Stock Dips Amid SEC Probes

Lucid Motors and Tesla stock tumbled early Monday following reports saying that the luxury electric vehicle makers were being investigated by regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly looking into Tesla after a whistleblower disclosed solar panel defects, Reuters reported. In addition, in a regulatory filing Monday, Lucid Motors...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
insideevs.com

Tesla May Be Replacing Defective Autopilot Cameras For Free

According to an article published by Engadget, some Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles that were produced in the US may need new Autopilot cameras. Tesla will reportedly be replacing them for free. Tesla has made a bit of a habit lately of moving to recall its...
CARS
