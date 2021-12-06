ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a female juvenile was killed early Monday morning west of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police,...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Falls Woman Struck and Killed by Mail Van

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old woman was killed when a U.S. Post Office van struck and ran her over Tuesday evening. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to a cul-de-sac at around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. When deputies and Idaho Falls Fire got on scene they found the woman, Hailey Queen, trapped under the U.S. Post Office van unresponsive. Emergency crews lifted the vehicle up and freed the woman who had already passed away. The sheriff's office said that bad weather may have been a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Friday Crash East of Kimberly Sends Woman to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person was hospitalized Friday night following a crash east of Kimberly. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office first reported the serious crash a little after 7 p.m. December 3, on Idaho Highway 50 and 3700 E that was blocking traffic as an air ambulance had landed. Drivers were advised to stay clear of the area while emergency crews worked the scene. According to Idaho State Police, an adult female who was ejected in the two-vehicle crash was air-lifted to a hospital from the scene.
KIMBERLY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Police Searching for Mother and Three Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Treasure Valley authorities are trying to track down a mother and three children last seen in Boise on Wednesday. The Boise Police Department shared information on social media asking for help locating a woman named Alicia with three children ages 2,9, and 11; no last name was given. Boise PD said investigators were trying to take the children into protective custody. It is possible the mother is headed to Wyoming or Utah in a White Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Colorado license plate AHOC74. Anyone with information is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790, leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), or use the mobile app P3 Tips.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.
HAMMETT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Wendell, ID
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Man Charged with Second-degree Attempted Murder

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Nampa man is behind bars after shooting another man early Monday morning. According to the Nampa Police Department, Joseph Dirilo was jailed in the Canyon County Jail on one charge of second-degree attempted murder after he shot another man on the 1000 block of S. Elder Street. Dirilo's ex-wife had called 911 after he had shown up with a gun. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Dirilo was arrested without incident. The ex-wife was not injured during the incident, according to Nampa Police.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Armed Robber Hits Two Elko Gas Stations

UPDATE: Elko Police said they arrested a Battle Mountain man in connection to two gas station armed robberies. Clifford Dixon Jr., 33, was arrested at a gas station in Elko Monday afternoon without incident. Elko Police thanked those who provided information that resulted in the arrest. ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A suspect...
ELKO, NV
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Man To be Sentenced for Carrying Gun Without Serial Number

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man is facing 20 years behind bars for having a firearm that had its serial number scratched out. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Daniel Vega, 44, admitted to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number this week in court. In May of this year, Vega was found by a Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search with a .45 caliber pistol that had its serial number scratched out. Vegas wasn't supposed to have a firearm because of a previous conviction for felony domestic battery that resulted in traumatic injury. Sentencing is set for February next year and could get up to ten years in federal prison on each charge.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#On E#Drugs#Accident#Klix#Idaho State Police#Isp
98.3 The Snake

Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Home Damaged by Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy