I love a good portable charger – I spend enough time on the go that keeping all my tech charged is an absolute nightmare. But until now, all battery packs have had one big issue: they just took way too long to charge. In a few years, we’ve gone from 5W charging in our mobile devices to over 100W in some phones. While all smartphones now include some form of fast charging, and battery packs themselves support fast charging output, this technology never really transitioned to charging the things that keep our tech charged on the go. What good is a battery pack that takes hours to charge, only to deplete with a few charges of your mobile device? This is where Elecjet enters the conversation with the Apollo Ultra graphene battery pack.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO