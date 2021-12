Alana Haim is already known for her abilities as a musician but when it comes to acting, she becomes an immediate star in Licorice Pizza. The new film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is opening in very limited theaters on November 26. It’ll be a few more weeks before the film will be shown before a wider audience. The platform release is something that seems to have gone away during the pandemic. However, this film is apparently sticking with a platform release.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO