Asheville, NC

Road construction worker hit, killed in crash near Asheville

By Jeff Reeves
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

WOODFIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said an arrest has been made after a road construction worker was killed in a crash outside Asheville on Sunday.

Dario Caravajal Dominguez, 50, of Candler, was working on Future Interstate 26 west between exit 25 and exit 24 when the crash occurred just after 11:46 p.m., Woodfin police said.

Dominguez died at the scene.

Caleb Luke Grindstaff, 30, of Bakersville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Woodfin police said.

Police did not provide information on what might have caused the collision.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center where he received a $5,000 secured bond.

Woodfin police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Woodfin Police Department at 828-253-4889.

CBS 17

CBS 17

CBS 17

