About 11:30 am Sunday a PHI helicopter with a pilot and two mechanics were on a test flight when they experienced an engine failure. The pilot now in autorotation with no engine spotted an open pasture between FM 1725 and the 105 Speedway near Cleveland and did an emergency landing. Autorotation is the state of flight where the main rotor system is being turned by the force of the relative wind rather than engine power. It is the means by which a helicopter can be landed safely in the event of an engine failure.The helicopter suffered no damage. Crews are now en route to find and repair the issue. The helicopter based out of Conroe is one of over 65 bases across the United States. They transport just over 30,000 patients a year.

CONROE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO