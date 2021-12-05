Viewpoint: Sustainability should include our most precious resource … our people

Instead of discussing the current CPG news and freight data per my usual, for today’s newsletter I highlight the CPG industry trends I expect to see in 2022. Trend No. 1: Consumer behavior will change in response to rising prices, at least among lower-income consumers. The topic of the hour is inflation, which hit a 39-year high in November, up 6.8% year-over-year. As tight as the labor market has been, wages are rising less than inflation, up just under 5%. So workers are losing ground to inflation and, of course, it’s a worse situation for retirees and people on a fixed income. While most recent sales data shows that consumers are still spending freely, consumer sentiment surveys reveal meaningful concern over rising price levels, which could prove to be a leading indicator for upcoming consumer retrenchment. Barring any unforeseen changes, consumer behavior is likely to become even more bifurcated between those focused on the stock market and those focused on grocery prices.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO