Hundreds of Pennsylvanians from across the state and around the nation will gather the first weekend in December for the annual dinner of The Pennsylvania Society. The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event so this will mark our first opportunity to join together and formally thank our fellow Pennsylvanians for all they have done to keep us safe, healthy and economically sound these last two years, which have been remarkable in so many ways.

