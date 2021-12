For many years, Lincoln went head-to-head with its cross-town rival Cadillac not only on showroom floors, but also in the livery business. FoMoCo’s Panther platform provided the base for a number of limousines and hearse vehicles for decades, a tradition the MKT carried on for some time after that platform was no more. However, when Lincoln discontinued the the MKT limousine program, the Lincoln limo died along with it. Thus, Ford Authority thought it would be prudent to imagine what a Lincoln Corsair limo might look like, roughly a year after we rendered a Lincoln Continental limo.

