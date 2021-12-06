Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in...www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0