ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

MCI Onehealth Subsidiary Khure Health And Microquest Inc. Announce Partnership To Use Khure’s AI-enabled Clinical Intelligence Platform With Healthquest EMR

Khure Health, a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and Microquest Inc. announced that they will partner to integrate Khure Health’s artificial intelligence (“AI”) dashboard solution with Microquest’s electronic medical record (“EMR”) software, Healthquest. This integration brings the power of Khure Health’s AI platform to support identification of patients living with rare diseases to the growing number of physicians using Healthquest.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Completed Acquisition Sports Quest, Inc. OTC:SPQS Merger Progress Report and Plan of Action

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co Jeff Burns the Company CEO said 'We are pleased to report that we closed on the long-anticipated Magnum Innovations deal on Nov. 29, 2021, Magnum Innovations (magnum-innovations.com). We did this deal without disturbing the SPQS share structure nor encumbering SPQS with any sort of debt. The deal was completed through a complicated purchase order and receivables assignment with a very cooperative and existing creditor of Magnum. We immediately sprang into operations. We have several pending purchase orders that are starting to be filled. Moreover, the Company launched a product-only Twitter account @Magnum1stSPQS.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ('Intercept'), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice president of marketing. A stalwart of the industry for many years, Miller brings a legacy of success with the largest labels, and the biggest artists, in the world, as well as high-growth independent labels. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, president of Intercept Music.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
austinnews.net

Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities. What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast. When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Exxe Group Adding to Real Estate Portfolio and Announces AXXA Metaverse Initiative

Set to close the first phase of New Deal real estate acquisition which should add $25M value per quarter. Announces AXXA Metaverse Initiative which leverages and integrates successful core Exxe Group assets. Asset acquisition, digital products/services enjoying huge growth, the value rises in Metaverse ecosystem. Plans to substantially grow assets...
REAL ESTATE
austinnews.net

Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies Awarded Major Contract for Its Software Solution Contract

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has executed a contract for products and services from the Department of Tourism of Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. The System for the Tourism Operations Center leverages OneMind's intelligent IoT solution to enable the integration of expert systems and sensor data to generate real-time geo-located insights to assist in the decision-making process of tourism management.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel. Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munich Re#Insurance Company#Fingermotion#Fngr#Jiuge Technology
mobihealthnews.com

Insurtech Bright Health raises $750M from Cigna, NEA

Insurtech company Bright Health scored a hefty $750 million investment from Cigna Ventures, the venture capital arm of insurer Cigna, and longtime investor New Enterprise Associates. The news comes about a month after the newly public company announced financial results from a "challenging" third quarter, where it posted a GAAP...
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Intel 471 Forms Tech Alliance With CyCognito

CyCognito, the leading provider of external attack surface management and attack surface protection solutions, today announced that it has established a new alliance with Intel 471, a premier cybercrime intelligence provider. CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create IT ecosystems that span on-premises,...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Apiture Named "Overall Leader" Among Digital Banking Platform Vendors by Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin's 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard Recognizes Apiture as a Leader in 'Functionality' and 'Experience and Engagement'. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Apiture has been recognized as an 'Overall Leader' in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard from Javelin Strategy & Research and has also been recognized as a Leader in two categories: 'Functionality' and 'Experience and Engagement.'
AUSTIN, TX
austinnews.net

Star8 Corp. Acquires Vibe Holdings, a Digital Media Marketing Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Vibe Holdings DBA Media Hawk (Media Hawk). Media Hawk is a subscription-based, full-service marketing agency that offers its customers a 360-degree view of marketing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
China
himss.org

Be part of the global health transformation.

HIMSS Student Membership is designed for individuals engaged in formal study of healthcare information and management systems, as defined by HIMSS Board policies. Student members get all the benefits of Regular Membership at a discounted price. Student Members receive member pricing on conferences, webinars, publications and the HIMSS eLearning Academy,...
EDUCATION
austinnews.net

GlobalSign Completes 25 Years in Business with Expanded LATAM Presence, IoT Partnerships, Product Growth and Expansion

Over 1B end points secured by leading digital certificate authority by end of 2021. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2021. From a new beginning in Latin America to significant partnerships and integrations, along with organic growth of key products, GlobalSign had another year of expansion in key segments.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Metro One's Mobile Commerce Brand, Shelfy.io Signs Service Agreement with Israeli Convenience Store Chain, HaMakolet

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ('Shelfy' or 'Shelfy.io') has signed HaMakolet, Israel's 'next generation neighborhood convenience store', as its newest customer. Shelfy is changing the way retailers integrate mobile...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

PowerBand Announces that DrivrzLane has Signed a Contract with FinMkt to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that DrivrzLane continues to build momentum within its product portfolio, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with FinMkt, Inc. to offer DrivrzCash to dealers on its platform.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

MorganFranklin Consulting Acquires Blue Marble Consulting

Advisory firm adds SAP capability to growing technology practice. WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / MorganFranklin Consulting, a Vaco company, and a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has acquired Blue Marble Consulting, an SAP implementation partner and advisory firm based in Big Sky, Montana.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

IDGlobal Corp. Appoints New VP of Business Development

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Osman Janjua as VP of Business Development for IDGlobal Corp., focusing on Azure Blockchain, Inc. and Noveda Technology, Inc. Mr. Janjua has programming experience spanning 25 years in Java, Python,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy