Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co Jeff Burns the Company CEO said 'We are pleased to report that we closed on the long-anticipated Magnum Innovations deal on Nov. 29, 2021, Magnum Innovations (magnum-innovations.com). We did this deal without disturbing the SPQS share structure nor encumbering SPQS with any sort of debt. The deal was completed through a complicated purchase order and receivables assignment with a very cooperative and existing creditor of Magnum. We immediately sprang into operations. We have several pending purchase orders that are starting to be filled. Moreover, the Company launched a product-only Twitter account @Magnum1stSPQS.

