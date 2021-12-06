ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

By Sean Griswold
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Freese – 6 Could have done better on the first goal, didn’t seem like he was set or didn’t see the first shot, pushing the rebound back into danger. Made up for it with a great save on a header a few moments after. No chance on the second...

