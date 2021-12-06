Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

For the first time in club history, New York City FC are headed to the MLS Cup. Just barely. The Blues, heavy favorites against a COVID-stricken Philadelphia Union, earned a dramatic, and at times, unimpressive 2-1 win, getting a late goal from Talles Magno to advance to the final. The Union had 11 players in the league's health and safety protocols, leaving them incredibly shorthanded for this match. That included star goalkeeper Andre Blake, arguably the best at his position in all of Major League Soccer. NYCFC had to come from behind to get the win, quickly responding after going down 1-0. They'll now face the Portland Timbers on the road Dec. 11 for the title.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO