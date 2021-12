Ghanbari joins company on heels of newly rebuilt exchange to accelerate company innovation and omnichannel growth. , one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, announced today the hiring of Ray Ghanbari as chief technology officer (CTO). The announcement comes just weeks after Index’s debut of a completely rebuilt exchange platform, designed to increase efficiency and provide the ability to scale and innovate in new channels and formats for the company’s valued media owner and buyer customers. Ghanbari will oversee the company’s engineering, IT, and infrastructure organizations and will be focused on building solutions that drive the company closer to its mission of accelerating the ad technology evolution. Ghanbari will report to Index’s president and CEO, Andrew Casale.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO