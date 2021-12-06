ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hurt in West Englewood house fire, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Two people were injured in a West Englewood house fire Monday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 7300-block of South Marshfield Avenue sometime before 6:55 a.m. for a reported blaze.

Two people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering smoke inhalation in the incident, fire officials said.

RELATED: Fire breaks out at Hammond law office of attorney found murdered in ransacked home

CFD did not immediately provide their conditions or any additional information about how the fire might have started.

Firefighters could be seen extinguishing flames on the home's roof after 7 a.m. The fire drew a large emergency response to the South Side neighborhood.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

