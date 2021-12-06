Nomin Ujiyediin

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD

Nominate a remarkable woman in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Remarkable Women campaign. Nominate a deserving woman in your life or the community through December 31. eightWest will announce four local finalists on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022), and local market finalists and the national “Woman of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

CBS4 News Sources: Alberto Carvalho Leaving Miami-Dade Schools To Become Next L.A. Superintendent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is leaving South Florida to become the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to CBS4 News sources. Those sources say Carvalho accepted an offer on Thursday. A formal announcement is coming soon. Carvalho has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country, since 2008.  L.A. Unified is the second largest. In March of 2018, Carvalho nearly left to become the school chancellor for New York City Public schools, the largest school system in the nation. However, he changed his mind at the last minute after emotional, heart-felt pleas from parents, students and board members. Carvalho arrived in the United States at 17 as an undocumented immigrant from Portugal. He went from being a busboy to one of the nation’s leading educators with a track record of success. In 2014 Carvalho was selected as Florida’s Superintendent of the Year. He was also chosen as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year. This is a developing story and will be updated.
MIAMI, FL
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's redistricting plans

The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas over the state's redistricting plans for Texas' congressional delegation and the state legislature, alleging that they put minority voters at a disadvantage. The lawsuit filed by the department in the Western District of Texas says the state's redistricting plans violate Section 2 of...
TEXAS STATE
The 74

Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
The Independent

Florida professors cite fear of state politicians on campus

University of Florida professors say fear of upsetting state politicians pervades the campus to the point that race-related references have been edited out of course materials and faculty members have been restricted from participating in outside activities that challenge the priorities of the governor’s administration, according to a new faculty report.The report prepared by a committee of professors for the school’s Faculty Senate was released this week. It said professors and researchers are reluctant to speak out about university efforts to restrict research or offer unpopular viewpoints out of fear of retaliation, losing their jobs or other punishment.“To a...
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Column: With delta surging and omicron arriving, Chicago should make proof of vaccination the norm

I would go out of my way to eat at a Chicago restaurant that required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Same with a movie theater, or a store, or a coffee shop or any business open to the public. And I’m quite sure I’m not alone in feeling that way. When comparing the vaccinated with anti-vaxxers, I’ll paraphrase the late Jim Morrison: They got Fox News, but we got the numbers. As loud ...
CHICAGO, IL
KFYR-TV

BSC professor nominated for Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winning a Grammy is one of the highest honors for a musician. It’s what professionals strive for. The good news: a Bismarck man is a step closer to achieving that dream. Music is Jason Thoms’ passion. He teaches music at Bismarck State College. “Music teaches us...
BISMARCK, ND
interlochenpublicradio.org

News organizations sue Michigan redistricting commission

Three news organizations and the Michigan Press Association are suing the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, and they’re taking their case directly to the state Supreme Court. The news organizations say the commission is violating transparency requirements in the voter-approved amendment to the Michigan Constitution that created it. They...
MICHIGAN STATE
artforum.com

Greg Tate (c. 1958–2021)

Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and incisive writing, particularly on topics surrounding Black American culture, influenced a generation, died today of undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by his publisher, Duke University Press. A tremendously talented guitarist, he was additionally the founder of improv group Burnt Sugar and a cofounder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in the New Yorker in 2016 “throbbed like a party and chattered like a salon,” Tate astutely assessed Black art and music not within the framework of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it but in relation to the Black culture that spawned it. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and frequently unrecognized form of racism as injurious as the active form. “I think a lot of people don’t want to see themselves as being beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he told AfroToronto’s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is just and fair in their own world. People don’t want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”
ENTERTAINMENT

