EnsembleIQ BrandLab, Honored Among Peers as ‘Digital Team of The Year,’ Expands to Fulfill B2B Demand for Comprehensive Creative Agency

By Globe Newswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe breakthrough strategic global marketing division–providing deep specialization in retail, consumer brand, technology and hospitality sectors–will now deliver complete services both through its corporate parent’s owned media properties, and independent external platforms. Leading business media, insights and networking event provider EnsembleIQ is scaling up its award-winning EIQ BrandLab marketing...

TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
Truist Announces Partnership With Commerce Platform Company AutoFi

Truist Financial Corporation, through its Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups, today announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi. Under the agreement, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance as well as the AutoFi platform. This will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.
Terminus CDP Named a Leader Among Customer Data (CDP) Platforms

Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions”. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced Terminus CDP has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report. The report cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions.”
FranConnect Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Ian Walsh to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has expanded its C-suite, promoting current marketing leader Ian Walsh to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Walsh is charged with overseeing the company’s cohesive approach to all forward-facing customer operations, from customer enablement and adoption to retention and market development.
Pidj.co Named to CRN’s 2021 List of Emerging Vendors Partner Need to Know

CRN Names Business Texting Platform Provider Among Top 13 Hot Startups in Networking & Unified Communications. Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to CRN’s 2021 Emerging Vendors List for Networking and Unified Communications startups. As...
Leading OTT Players in Southeast Asia Announce Support for Unified ID 2.0

Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk, today announced that the Unified ID 2.0 initiative has expanded into the Southeast Asia market as leading over-the-top (OTT) players announce their support. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new, privacy-conscious identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Designed from the consumer’s perspective, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that aims to preserve the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront.
Live Oak Bank Named 2021 Greenwich CX Leader for Redefining Customer Interactions

Live Oak Bank has been named a 2021 Greenwich CX Leader in the U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking category by Coalition Greenwich. The Greenwich CX awards recognize financial organizations that have excelled in three customer experience categories: customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and creating an environment that is easy for the customer to do business.
Tremor Video and Fyllo Partnership Allows Advertisers to Connect with Cannabis and CBD Consumers Across All Video Screens

Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video and CTV platform, and Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced a partnership enabling advertisers to target cannabis and CBD consumers across all video screens including programmatic video and Connected TV (CTV). Marketing Technology News: Industry-First: Singular Launches...
Glia and Clinc Partner to Transform the Customer Experience for Financial Institutions

Clinc integrates virtual banking assistant into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced its partnership with Clinc, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for banking. The integration of Clinc’s technology into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform will allow financial institutions to modernize customer interactions for the digital world.
Splashtop and Bridge Digital Partner to Deliver Remote Access and Support to Media and Entertainment Industry

Offering secure, high-performance, low-latency workflows and remote IT support to enable a productive work-from-anywhere experience for M&E. Splashtop, Inc., a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, and Bridge Digital, Inc., experts in digital video workflows and the technologies to make them work, announced a partnership to deliver Splashtop’s cloud-based and on-premise solutions to Bridge Digital’s media and entertainment (M&E) customers.
Entrust is named a 2021 Technology Leader in the User Authentication Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Entrust as the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global User Authentication market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Entrust and 30 other vendors by evaluating the company’s product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. The study provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors.
Case Study – Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Increases Sign Company’s Website Traffic by 65

In today’s day and age, small businesses know that they need a website and online presence in order to secure new customers. After all, a website is where consumers go to learn more about the business, and decide if that business is the right choice for them. Having a website is a must, but it’s just the first step. If that website isn’t visible and showing up organically for search terms, no one will find it.
Pitbull Audio Selects StrikeTru and Akeneo to Address Product Data Accuracy and Boost Ecommerce

Music gear retailer Pitbull Audio has chosen Akeneo product information management (PIM) solution to centralize product data to support their digital initiatives. StrikeTru, a leader in cloud-based product data management solutions, announced that Pitbull Audio, San Diego’s fastest growing music retailer, has chosen StrikeTru, as the data services & Akeneo PIM implementation partner to elevate Pitbull Audio’s product data management capabilities and support their digital initiatives for 2022.
Databricks Announces Databricks Ventures

Databricks, the Data and AI Company, announced Databricks Ventures, a strategic investment vehicle that will foster the next generation of innovation and technology harnessing the power of data and AI. Its first fund, the Lakehouse Fund, will focus on early- and growth-stage companies extending the lakehouse ecosystem or using the lakehouse architecture to create the next generation of data and AI-powered companies. In addition to funding, portfolio companies will be eligible for exclusive product roadmap access, deep technical integrations and go-to-market support to take advantage of the growing momentum behind the lakehouse ecosystem.
BigPanda Names Fred Koopmans Chief Product Officer

Enterprise Software Veteran Will Guide Company’s Product Vision and Strategy to Address Rapidly Increasing Market Demand for AIOps. BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, named Fred Koopmans chief product officer, in charge of the company’s product organization and growth initiatives. Koopmans was previously senior vice president of product management at Cloudera. At BigPanda he will lead the product strategy, product management, product marketing and user experience teams for BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform.
ServiceSource Accelerates Its Market Momentum with the Addition of Three New Clients Spanning a Wide Range of Solutions

Company’s Approach to Solving Sales and Customer Experience Challenges Attracts High Growth Cloud Leaders. ServiceSource International, Inc., the customer journey experience company, today announced that it has signed agreements with three new clients, providing services that span the entire sales process continuum. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak...
Kyndryl and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Business Transformations

Kyndryl and Google Cloud today announced a global, strategic partnership focused on accelerating customers’ digital transformations and helping them become more advanced, data-driven, and sustainable businesses. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric. Kyndryl and Google Cloud will jointly prioritize and focus...
Nativo Taps Mark Putrus as Chief People Officer

Appointment is Crucial Next Step to Fostering a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplace Culture at Nativo. Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company’s talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.
