EnsembleIQ BrandLab, Honored Among Peers as ‘Digital Team of The Year,’ Expands to Fulfill B2B Demand for Comprehensive Creative Agency
The breakthrough strategic global marketing division–providing deep specialization in retail, consumer brand, technology and hospitality sectors–will now deliver complete services both through its corporate parent’s owned media properties, and independent external platforms. Leading business media, insights and networking event provider EnsembleIQ is scaling up its award-winning EIQ BrandLab marketing...martechseries.com
