BOSTON (CBS) – A bus driver shortage is impacting the MBTA, and is leading to some service cuts over the next few weeks. The MBTA says they are doubling down on efforts to fill hundreds of open positions including train and trolley operators, and especially bus drivers who are in high demand. But until that happens service will be cut on some lines starting December 19. “It’s not going to get anywhere. At this point, they are just going to have to cut the T until there is nothing left,” said rider Michael Neo, of Cambridge. The MBTA said it is currently dropping one...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO