Financial Reports

Tarku Closes $750,000 Private Placement Financing

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)( FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') announces that it has closed on December 3rd, 2021, a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. This Private Placement is comprised of 7,500,000 Flow-Through Shares of the...

austinnews.net

Blender Bites Announces Historic Record Revenues Over the Last Three Months: Representing a 2,266% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces a record increase in revenue over the previous three months.
aithority.com

Fineqia Announces Proposed Private Placement of Up to $4 Million

Fineqia International Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 400,000,000 units of the Company to be sold at a price of $0.01 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and...
austinnews.net

Completed Acquisition Sports Quest, Inc. OTC:SPQS Merger Progress Report and Plan of Action

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co Jeff Burns the Company CEO said 'We are pleased to report that we closed on the long-anticipated Magnum Innovations deal on Nov. 29, 2021, Magnum Innovations (magnum-innovations.com). We did this deal without disturbing the SPQS share structure nor encumbering SPQS with any sort of debt. The deal was completed through a complicated purchase order and receivables assignment with a very cooperative and existing creditor of Magnum. We immediately sprang into operations. We have several pending purchase orders that are starting to be filled. Moreover, the Company launched a product-only Twitter account @Magnum1stSPQS.
austinnews.net

IDVV Announces OTCMarkets Current Information Status

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders. On December 7th IDVV was upgraded to OTCMarkets current information tier. Bill Martin, Vice President stated 'The past year has been a long one for...
austinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
austinnews.net

Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV').
austinnews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:. Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
austinnews.net

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
austinnews.net

CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on the Company's wholly owned Burntland Project in northern New Brunswick. Seven drill hole targets were identified following a trenching program and a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was conducted over the summer and early fall, and an additional geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey completed in October.
austinnews.net

Demand Brands (DMAN) Signs LOI to Acquire Three Premium Cannabis Operations

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), announced today that the Company, via Pacific Technologies Group, Inc. http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, has entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with CF3 SPV I, LLC, a holding company, consisting of a portfolio of Cannabis operating companies and intellectual property including Viridi Farms, 8T8 & MBX Research Inc. ('Businesses'), to acquire the Businesses in an all-stock transaction. The Businesses are, collectively, currently generating more than $20,000,000 in annual revenue at their present run rates and they have established cultivation and harvest facilities on the Central Coast of California and distribution contracts throughout the entire state. Some of the brands that the Businesses manage supply line for include High Times, Revelry Herb Co., TruLeaf, Lowell Herb Co., CanEx and GroupoFlor. More information on the Businesses can be found here: https://dman.co/ .
austinnews.net

MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel. Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank...
austinnews.net

Midas Funds 2021 Estimated Year End Distribution

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Midas Funds announced today their 2021 preliminary estimated year end dividends and capital gain distributions. These preliminary estimates may change between the date of this press release and the ex-dividend date. A precise estimate of the amount of the per share distribution is not possible because the number of shares outstanding on the record date cannot be determined in advance and other factors.
austinnews.net

Galaxy Next Generation Continues Positive Momentum to End the Year and Into 2022

Awarded Approximately $300,000 in New Purchase Orders This Week. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it received approximately $300,000 in new purchase orders since Monday. Gary LeCroy,...
austinnews.net

Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Q3, 2021 Financial Statements Filing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(OTC PINK:GXRFF)(FRA:0F6B): Prospera Energy Inc. ('Prospera' or the 'Corporation') announces its financial and operating results for the nine (9) months ended September 30, 2021. The condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is available at www.sedar.com.
austinnews.net

Praetorian Capital Management LLC Comments on Lee Enterprises, Inc. and the Takeover Proposal It Received From Alden Global Capital, LLC

PONTE VEDRA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Praetorian Capital Management LLC, the investment adviser to Praetorian Capital Fund LLC, announces the issuance of a letter to the Board of Directors of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE) regarding a recent takeover proposal that LEE received. Praetorian believes the takeover proposal is insufficient, opportunistic, and grossly undervalues LEE's business.
austinnews.net

PowerBand Announces that DrivrzLane has Signed a Contract with FinMkt to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that DrivrzLane continues to build momentum within its product portfolio, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with FinMkt, Inc. to offer DrivrzCash to dealers on its platform.
austinnews.net

Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
austinnews.net

Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of November 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during November 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of November 2021.
austinnews.net

GlobalSign Completes 25 Years in Business with Expanded LATAM Presence, IoT Partnerships, Product Growth and Expansion

Over 1B end points secured by leading digital certificate authority by end of 2021. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2021. From a new beginning in Latin America to significant partnerships and integrations, along with organic growth of key products, GlobalSign had another year of expansion in key segments.
austinnews.net

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
