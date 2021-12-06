ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZTEST Closes Agreement to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc

 3 days ago

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 29, 2021, it has closed the transaction to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ('Conversance') representing...

CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on the Company's wholly owned Burntland Project in northern New Brunswick. Seven drill hole targets were identified following a trenching program and a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was conducted over the summer and early fall, and an additional geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey completed in October.
ECONOMY
Demand Brands (DMAN) Signs LOI to Acquire Three Premium Cannabis Operations

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), announced today that the Company, via Pacific Technologies Group, Inc. http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, has entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with CF3 SPV I, LLC, a holding company, consisting of a portfolio of Cannabis operating companies and intellectual property including Viridi Farms, 8T8 & MBX Research Inc. ('Businesses'), to acquire the Businesses in an all-stock transaction. The Businesses are, collectively, currently generating more than $20,000,000 in annual revenue at their present run rates and they have established cultivation and harvest facilities on the Central Coast of California and distribution contracts throughout the entire state. Some of the brands that the Businesses manage supply line for include High Times, Revelry Herb Co., TruLeaf, Lowell Herb Co., CanEx and GroupoFlor. More information on the Businesses can be found here: https://dman.co/ .
BUSINESS
Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities. What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast. When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00...
BUSINESS
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:. Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel. Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank...
OLYMPIA, WA
Blackwolf Announces Closing of $2.86 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the 'Offering'). A total of 4,089,644 units (the 'Units') were sold at price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,862,751. This is an increase from the previously announced Private Placement to raise $2.5 Million.
BUSINESS
Quartz Mountain Purchases Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to acquire the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ('UMS'). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.
ECONOMY
Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets Within Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, states, 'It's been an incredible period of growth since our last asset...
INCOME TAX
Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Q3, 2021 Financial Statements Filing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(OTC PINK:GXRFF)(FRA:0F6B): Prospera Energy Inc. ('Prospera' or the 'Corporation') announces its financial and operating results for the nine (9) months ended September 30, 2021. The condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is available at www.sedar.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Fully funded for an expanded 2022 exploration program. Not for dissemination in the United States of America. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the ' Company ' or ' Graycliff ') (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,589,963 flow-through units (' FT Unit ') at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit of the Company (the ' Financing ') for gross proceeds of $1,076,989.95.
BUSINESS
Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Updated Research Report by Goldman Small Cap Research

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company') a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has published an updated research report on the Company. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/31FZX6h.
FOOD & DRINKS
Star8 Corp. Acquires Vibe Holdings, a Digital Media Marketing Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Vibe Holdings DBA Media Hawk (Media Hawk). Media Hawk is a subscription-based, full-service marketing agency that offers its customers a 360-degree view of marketing.
BUSINESS
Talisker Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.31 for a period of five years. The Company also granted 650,000 restricted share units ('RSUs') to officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in three equal installments over three years, after the date of the grant.
BUSINESS
Bloomington high-speed internet agreement to improve digital equity

Most internet service providers, or ISPs, build the infrastructure they use to provide- and profit from- internet access to individual homes. This can result in companies selectively laying fiber in high-income or dense areas. The City of Bloomington is solving the problem by making high-speed internet accessible and affordable to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NovAccess Global, Inc. Names Neil Laird, Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) welcomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Neil Laird. 'I am pleased to welcome Neil Laird to the management team,' said Dr. Dwain Irvin, Chief Executive Officer, NovAccess Global. Neil J. Laird is an experienced financial executive...
BUSINESS
Apiture Named "Overall Leader" Among Digital Banking Platform Vendors by Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin's 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard Recognizes Apiture as a Leader in 'Functionality' and 'Experience and Engagement'. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Apiture has been recognized as an 'Overall Leader' in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard from Javelin Strategy & Research and has also been recognized as a Leader in two categories: 'Functionality' and 'Experience and Engagement.'
AUSTIN, TX
Praetorian Capital Management LLC Comments on Lee Enterprises, Inc. and the Takeover Proposal It Received From Alden Global Capital, LLC

PONTE VEDRA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Praetorian Capital Management LLC, the investment adviser to Praetorian Capital Fund LLC, announces the issuance of a letter to the Board of Directors of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE) regarding a recent takeover proposal that LEE received. Praetorian believes the takeover proposal is insufficient, opportunistic, and grossly undervalues LEE's business.
BUSINESS

