The humble bullet hell genre hasn’t always received its due time in the limelight of the public. The notoriously difficult, screen-spamming challenges of dodging and weaving through endless waves of bullets are intimidating for anyone. Not to mention, it’s not the most popular genre out in the market right now. While I’m not much of a bullet hell player myself, I can appreciate the swarm of anxiety that swells inside me as I traverse through a minefield of glowing projectiles. The breathlessness you feel after conquering a wave of seemingly impossible to dodge missiles is a fantastic feeling, which is why a bullet-hell game is always welcome in my heart. Archvale is a tremendous addition to my library.

