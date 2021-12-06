ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patsy Neal: You do have rights, but so do I. Please respect them.

Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most Americans, I am thankful for the many freedoms and rights I have as a citizen. However, I am appalled at the behavior of so many Americans who justify their behavior under the banner of “It is my right as an American.”. Belligerent words, aggressive attitudes and lack...

Mike Zeyn
3d ago

forcing people to do things they reasonably disagree with, will get an angry response. I am not responsible for your health or safety. I am responsible for my own. Quit sticking your nose into others business and you'll be fine. Keep acting like a Karen and you'll be treated like one

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
3d ago

Excuse me Patsy but I did not see anything on "The summer of love" riots of 2020? Thise individuals took people's lives, destroyed property, attacked and killed police officers and burned federal buildings all across the United states. They attacked surtain individuals because of the color of their skin and a lot of us let it go while a politician from California encouraged people to bail out criminals so they can continue their criminal behavior. We the parents at the school board have had enough and a breaking point seems to come when the so called system is not upheld. I agree law and order should be common place but it needs to work across the board....

Tony Dunlap
3d ago

I have the right to say/be/do/or have whatever I want and is within my capabilities as long as I am not demonstrably and unjustly harming another. Due process and the rules of evidence apply. We don't infringe on the rights of people for what you think they might do, and we don't punish one individual (or some or all individuals) for the bad acts of others. At some point it will become reasonable and prudent to defend myself against unjust intrusions on my liberties. That, friends, is what "Don't tread on me" means.

