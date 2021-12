WACO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that it has filed two new patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. The new cases were filed against Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC and (2) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Huawei Technologies USA, Inc. Both Samsung and Huawei have U.S. headquarters in Texas. These actions bring the total number of VoIP-Pal patent infringement cases pending in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division to ten. Listed alphabetically they are:

