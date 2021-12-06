Bearcats Take Care of Bryant, 73-58

ABILENE, TX – The Cisco Loboes take on the Hawley Bearcats this Friday in Abilene at 7:00 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.
Cisco (11-2, 4-1 in district) travels down I-20 to take on the 5th ranked team in 2A Division 1, the undefeated Hawley Bearcats (13-0, 5-0 in district).
Cisco just knocked 6th ranked New Deal out of the playoffs with a 34-14 win over the Lions where Hawley just beat the 9th ranked Coleman Bluecats 21-7.
The Loboes offense is led by quarterback Hunter Long and running back Trent Huston. Combined, both players have 43 touchdowns on the ground and over 3,000 yards rushing, Cisco…
