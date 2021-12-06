ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcats Take Care of Bryant, 73-58

By Clayton Trutor
downthedrive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business last night at the Fifth Third Arena against the Bulldogs of Bryant. Cincinnati and Bryant battled back-and-forth for 20 minutes to a 35-30 Bearcats lead. Cincinnati took control in...

www.downthedrive.com

