Bearcats Take Care of Bryant, 73-58

Manny Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after spending days with his job status in limbo. He took a shot at the school over the way his firing was handled. Miami was engaged in a very public pursuit of Mario Cristobal for about two weeks before ultimately reaching a deal with him. The school’s pursuit of Cristobal played out all the while Diaz was still employed as the head football coach.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO