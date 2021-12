Bitdeer Group, the world’s leading digital asset mining service provider, earlier announced its plans to list on the NASDAQ through a merger with the publicly traded special purpose acquisition company Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. The transaction values Bitdeer at an implied enterprise value of approximately $4 billion. It marks Bitdeer Group’s latest achievement on the group level and the success of its business lines that support the group’s thriving growth, which could not have been achieved without Bitdeer’s obsession with its customers that leads to the customer-centric approach throughout the years.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO