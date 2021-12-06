European banks record 'material' rise in problem loans for pandemic-hit sectors

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. The Dow ended flat but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both fell despite data showing new filings for US unemployment aid dropped sharply last week, bringing them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year. The indices' declines ended a three-day rally that took Wall Street back near record territory, as traders await the latest US consumer price data set for release Friday, which is expected to show inflation climbing higher last month. "I don't see where the selling pressure really comes from," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors. "I'm not sure it's very obvious where the buying pressure would come from, either. So we probably just waffle around for the rest of the year."

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO