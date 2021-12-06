ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European banks record 'material' rise in problem loans for pandemic-hit sectors

spglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Europe's banking sector records a significant reduction in problem loans, the European Banking Authority has raised concerns over banks' exposure to hospitality and leisure-related sectors, where nonperforming loan ratios are on the rise. European banks' average NPL ratio decreased to 2.3% at the end of the second quarter...

www.spglobal.com

