If you see this, call a tow truck

The shop truck has traditionally been a hardworking thing that doesn't get a lot of love but gets the job done, but these days, it seems like tuning shops are realizing that these workhorses can also be a good way to market their work, and we're seeing more and more crazy truck builds by the month. The guys at South County Auto Salon could never settle for a standard Chevrolet Silverado 1500, so they opted for this; a Cummins diesel-powered 1963 Chevy C10 Dually pickup. Now we've seen some crazy Chevy C10s, and we've also covered a lot of wild Cummins-swaps, but this ride brings it all together in one big shiny package.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO