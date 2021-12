A Florida Man was arrested on Thanksgiving after an incident at a local gym that led to an altercation with a pair of sisters over some gym equipment. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the two sisters were using an exercise machine at a Clearwater fitness center while the Florida Man, identified by officials as 78-year-old Robert Edward Dvorak, was waiting rather impatiently for his turn on the machine.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO