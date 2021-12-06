ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

You can buy this Simmons bed that dispenses Skittles for $1.50. Here’s how.

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mom always said we should not eat in bed. We get it, potato chips and chocolate between the sheets could be uncomfortable. But what about having a huge dispenser of your favorite candy next to the bed?. Skittles and Simmons are about...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Here’s how you can get the best deals the next time you shop local

SALEM, Va. – Millions of people did some serious shopping on Black Friday. Though you can score some pretty big deals online, local businesses hope you will shop small. Online shopping may be quick, but relying purely on images may not be the best way to shop. Robin Ferguson owns...
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate
Williamson Source

Amazon Gift Guide: 10 Best Selling Home & Kitchen Gifts for the Holidays

Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? These popular home & kitchen gifts found on Amazon are perfect for the holidays. This wearable blanket keeps you warm & cozy while you lounge at home, watch TV, play video games, work on your laptop, camp, attend a sporting event or concert, & more. It’s the original invention by two brothers who pitched the concept to ABC’s Shark Tank & received backing from Barbara Corcoran. One Size Fits All: The large, oversized comfortable design is a perfect fit for most all shapes & sizes. Just pick your color & get COMFY! Bring it to the next outdoor barbeque, camping trip, beach, drive in or sleepover. (this description came straight from Amazon)
SHOPPING
wmar2news

Here’s how to get a free graham cracker holiday house kit from Lowe’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you and your family love the idea of crafting gingerbread...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cosmopolitan

Here's All the Best Shapewear You Can Buy on Amazon Rn

If you've landed here (hi, hello, how's it going), then chances are you've witnessed the actual sorcery that great shapewear can perform. And while nobody needs shapewear to look their best, sometimes you want to feel a little extra snatched, and that's okay too!! Whether you're looking to smooth your belly, snatch your waistline, sculpt your booty, or lift your bust, the best shapewear can truly do it all—and all while looking totally seamless under your clothes. Amazing stuff! Popular shapewear brands like Spanx, Maidenform, and Shapermint can help ya feel extra confident in that lil black dress, and if you need to get something at the last minute, you'll be pleased to know that tons of those brands are available to shop on Amazon ('cause I mean, what can't you buy on Amazon these days, amirite??).
BEAUTY & FASHION
San Diego Channel

Bath & Body Works stocking stuffers sale has travel-sized minis for $3 and under

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you’re shopping for presents to wrap and put under the...
SHOPPING
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

If you're looking for an air fryer, I've owned four. Here's the one I recommend

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Air fryers and I have a long and sometimes bumpy history. I love the idea of a kitchen appliance that circulates hot air to cook food nice and crisp without all the oil you need for deep frying -- and in a matter of minutes. But I had one problem. While most of the countertop appliances work the same, every air fryer I bought somehow managed to let me down -- except for one: the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer. And it's worth every penny.
RECIPES
People

8 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Over the years, you've likely come to expect several things from Oprah: She'll tug on your heartstrings, conduct compelling interviews, and recommend useful products that make life easier. And although her famous talk show segment listing her favorite products doesn't air during the holiday season anymore, Oprah still suggests a wide variety of home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty items for her annual list of Favorite Things online racking up quite the lineup of functional, fashionable, and high-quality products that eventually become shopper's favorites, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
123K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy