Text description provided by the architects. The composition of the project aims to solve, on the one hand, the program needs of the developer in terms of surface areas and location of different houses and, on the other hand, to give a solution to the different singularities of each project such as the orientation, the implementation of the buildings on the plot, the views or, as in this case, to locate the houses adapting to the strong unevenness of the plot. The buildings are placed on the ground, adapting to the topography so that they do not interfere with each other's sea views and that some look out over the others, with the roof being flat and landscaped.

