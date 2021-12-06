ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Gas leak causes evacuation at Winter Haven Life Care Center

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 3 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven fire personnel partially evacuated the Life Care Center on Cypress Gardens Boulevard after a digging mishap caused a gas leak.

The Winter Haven Police Department said a work crew was digging in front of the center when they punctured a gas line.

Police said winds from the nearby lake are pushing gas fumes toward the facility, but no other residents are being affected. Only one wing had to be evacuated to another onsite location.

Cypress Gardens Boulevard was be shut down in both directions but was later reopened.

