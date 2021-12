In their only Thursday night matchup of the 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to get a win over a tough Pittsburgh Steelers team. Getting a win in Thursday night’s meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers is vital for both teams in order for them to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot this season. Whoever leaves the field with a loss in this matchup might as well ramp up their preparations for the 2022 offseason.

