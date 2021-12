James Terry, 70, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial for James Terry will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

