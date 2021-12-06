ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil keen to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries - official

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil is keen to negotiate new trade agreements that would allow it to diversify farm...

GRAINS-Wheat futures drop on U.S. weather view; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade winter wheat futures fell 1.7% on Wednesday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key growing areas raised hopes that the crop will be in good condition before it heads into dormancy, traders said. "U.S. weather for wheat looks...
AGRICULTURE
CBOT soybeans rise after export sale to China announced

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as a new export deal with top buyer China pulled the market from lows hit during overnight trading. * Soyoil futures fell to their lowest in 11 weeks while soymeal futures firmed. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1 million and 1.775 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 100,000 and 270,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 5,000 and 50,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 9-3/4 cents at $12.61 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 20-day moving average during the session. * CBOT January soyoil was down 1.55 cents at 55.55 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal gained $7.50 to $357.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
CHICAGO, IL
ASIA RICE-Indian prices fall to five-year low as rupee weakens

* Local rates up in Bangladesh, officials blame hoarding. * India now competitive in the world market - exporter. Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rice export prices in India this week slipped to their lowest since December 2016 as a weaker rupee allowed exporters to cut rates amid climbing local supply from fresh crops.
WORLD
Wheat slips to one-month low on improved crop prospects

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended declines to a one-month low on Thursday, pressured by a favorable weather forecast for U.S. crops and expectations for bumper Southern Hemisphere harvests. Corn and soybeans were little changed in adjustments before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) widely followed monthly...
CHICAGO, IL
France's InVivo completes 2.2 bln euro Soufflet takeover

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.49 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday. To help finance the acquisition, InVivo is opening the capital of Soufflet's malt division to KKR, Credit...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brazil
U.S. wheat rises on technical buying

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday on a technical bounce, traders said. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is seeking to buy a total of 260,312 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders. * Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of up to 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 2-1/4 cents at $8.08-1/2 a bushel. * The contract recovered from early weakness after finding support near its 40-day moving average * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.28 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was 9 cents higher at $10.36-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF to invest $9.8 bln through 2030 -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it will invest 55 billion reais ($9.8 billion) by 2030 to expand the business, in line with its estimate from a year ago, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The world's largest chicken exporter also said net...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains for third session as global supplies tighten

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans lost ground as crop prospects brightened in South America, fuelling expectations for bumper world supplies. "There are quality issues with Australian wheat and supplies are tight...
AGRICULTURE
UAE's Silal and Agthia to build 200,000 tonne grain silos in Zayed port - WAM

CAIRO - Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Silal and Agthia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to build ten grain silos with a capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes in Zayed port in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2022, state news agency (WAM) reported. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Louise Heavens)
INDUSTRY
Indian farmers receive new government offer, may call off protest

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's protesting farmers have received a revised proposal from the government addressing some of their pending demands such as a new law to secure government prices for crops beyond rice and wheat, farm union leaders said on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of farmers have...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts wheat export forecast, raises stocks again

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for a second month, contributing to a further increase in expected stocks in the EU's biggest wheat producer. In monthly supply and demand data for major cereal crops,...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Brazil rules out vaccine requirement for travelers

Brazil on Tuesday ruled out requiring a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for foreign travelers arriving in the country, despite a recommendation from the national health regulator. The move came after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro compared such a mandate to a "leash" for animals. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters after a meeting at the presidency that "people cannot be discriminated between vaccinated and unvaccinated to impose restrictions." However, Queiroga said that with the precise characteristics of the Omicron variant still unknown, Brazil will require "a five-day quarantine" for unvaccinated travelers, as recommended by the health regulator Anvisa.
HEALTH

