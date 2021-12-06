Brazil keen to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries - official

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as a new export deal with top buyer China pulled the market from lows hit during overnight trading. * Soyoil futures fell to their lowest in 11 weeks while soymeal futures firmed. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1 million and 1.775 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 100,000 and 270,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 5,000 and 50,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 9-3/4 cents at $12.61 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 20-day moving average during the session. * CBOT January soyoil was down 1.55 cents at 55.55 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal gained $7.50 to $357.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

