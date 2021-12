NikkieTutorials and Adele in one video? Whew, the queen energy overfloweth. The beauty YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, and "Easy on Me" singer teamed up for a highly entertaining video in which de Jager does Adele's makeup — well, half of her face, to be more accurate. She leaves one side completely bare and fully glams out the other with winged eyeliner, eye shadow, and the works to demonstrate the power of makeup, as de Jager has done on herself and other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore in the past.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO