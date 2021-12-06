ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Lawyer Embezzled Millions from Family of Late Shane McConkey

By Megan Michelson
 7 days ago
Utah-based lawyer Calvin Curtis pleaded guilty in a federal court on November 17 to embezzling millions of dollars from his clients, including Glenn McConkey, the mother...

