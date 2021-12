Alain Vigneault is OUT as Flyers head coach according to Frank Seravalli. Not much is known at this time. But what is known is after starting off the season strong, the Flyers have lost 8 straight games and lost 7-1 in a lifeless effort. This coming off last season where the Flyers were a MASSIVE letdown. They had a 25-23 record but they had the luxury of using COVID as an excuse. This season, there are no excuses.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO