ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football: Mailbag Questions Devy Edition Draft Spin

By Skip Newton
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 6 days ago

Fantasy Football: Mailbag Questions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H94OY_0dFHyhiB00
Your fantasy football questions answered each week for your devy and dynasty teams -- this week, with an NFL Draft spin.

Get your fantasy football questions in each week!

Now that the college season is underway, every week will feature a mailbag article where readers can ask their devy questions. Send a tweet to @skipnewton31 to add your question to a future article!

The majority of top-12 fantasy players are less than five-star recruits. Taking that into account, should we wait until they are established college players before drafting them, or should we throw as many darts as possible at true freshmen? - CJ Lang (@Clubber_Lang83)

When to draft players is a challenge for devy managers in most leagues. Annual devy drafts make the player pool deeper and deeper with each passing season. The first step is looking at historical data to determine hit rates based on recruiting rankings.

The first position to analyze is quarterbacks. A hit at quarterback is any player drafted in rounds one or two or who had a top-18 fantasy season in the NFL. Even if a quarterback is a bust, he still retains value when drafted early. From 2011 - 2016, there were 12 five-star recruits at quarterback. Josh Rosen, Kyler Murray, and Christian Hackenberg are considered hits due to their draft capital. Rosen and Hackenberg never developed into fantasy-relevant players, but their draft capital means they had some value early in their careers. Note that two rookies, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, were five-star prospects.

That time frame includes 129 four-star passers and 13 hits. Interestingly, relevant quarterbacks are an impressive eight out of 13, including fantasy studs like Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Deshaun Watson. The other four are Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Jameis Winston, and Teddy Bridgewater, all starters for their teams at one point this season.

There were 498 three-stars and six hits from those recruiting classes. The big names are Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Pat Mahomes, and Dak Prescott, with Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield still holding value in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It is also worth noting that three rookies drafted in the first round in 2021 were also three-star recruits: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones.

Five-star prospects hit 25 percent of the time but haven’t produced the best fantasy results. While three and four-star athletes have produced better players, the more prominent player pools make it challenging for devy managers to draft them as freshmen. The data suggests that taking a chance on a five-star prospect has a higher probability of success, but waiting to draft established quarterbacks is the wiser devy strategy. It also begs the question, what position should they focus on instead if managers pass on a quarterback?

Breaking down running backs and wide receivers from 2011 - 2017 will help answer that question. Since runners and receivers tend to be drafted later than passers, a hit is any draft pick on day one, day two, or a player with a top-24 fantasy season.

In that time frame, there were 18 five-star running back prospects. Of those 18, eight were hits for an incredible 44.4 percent, including excellent fantasy producers like Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, and Joe Mixon.

The list of names is equally as impressive when you look at four-star backs. D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Ezekiel Elliott were four-star recruits. The higher number of studs should not be a surprise, given there were 190 running backs in the player pool, and the hit rate is not as high at 13.2 percent, but the production is as good as it gets.

Three-star rushers are not nearly as impressive despite the 821 names over that period. The best fantasy rushers from this group include David Montgomery, James Robinson, Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Alexander Mattison, Chris Carson, and Kareem Hunt. The 2.3 percent hit rate leads to an obvious conclusion, do not gamble on three-star running backs until they have established themselves in college.

The final group to analyze is wide receivers. Is it worth a devy draft pick on a five-star prospect before the player has played a collegiate game? From 2011-2017, there were 21 five-star receiver prospects, nine of whom were drafted on day one, day two, or have had a fantasy-relevant season, resulting in a 43 percent hit rate. The best players include Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry, Calvin Ridley, Michael Pittman Jr., and DeVonta Smith.

There were 297 four-star pass-catchers and 31 hits, just over ten percent, from 2011-2017. This larger pool includes some fantasy juggernauts with Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, Chris Godwin, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and CeeDee Lamb.

The number of three-star prospects at wide receiver is an astounding 1,184, but only 19 qualify as a hit. Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore, Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett, and Allen Robinson came out of this large group, but hitting on them as newcomers is like betting on Alabama to have a losing season. The under two percent hit rate makes them far too risky to draft as freshmen.

The data proves that the top-rated prospects have a far greater likelihood of providing fantasy goodness for your roster or getting drafted high enough to provide value. While the top NFL players are often three and four-star recruits, predicting that is a risky strategy before entering college, especially at quarterback.

If devy managers could go back to their draft before the 2021 season started, who should they have taken based on likely hit rates? Caleb Williams is the only five-star prospect who has played enough to get excited about thus far. Jaxson Dart, USC’s four-star passer, looks promising in limited action. The other 28 five and four-star quarterbacks are still waiting their turn.

There were only two five-star running backs in the 2021 class, but TreVeyon Henderson is already a tier-one devy running back. Michigan’s Donovan Edwards has not had the same opportunity but has also looked impressive when given a chance. Several 24 four-star rushers have seen action in their first season, notably Clemson’s Will Shipley, Kansas back Devin Neal, and Minnesota freshman Mar’Keise Irving. It is not a surprise to see more first-year runners get a chance to showcase their skills, which leads to a better return for managers who took a chance on them in drafts.

Neither of the two five-star wide receivers saw the field a lot this season. Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State and Alabama’s Ja’Corey Brooks are buried on deep depth charts. There were a few standout four-stars in a recruiting class that totaled 49. Texas’s Xavier Worthy is already a stud. Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Mario Williams (Oklahoma), and Beaux Collins (Clemson) all had solid first seasons and will gain value as they become more prominent in their respective offenses.

As devy managers prepare for next year’s drafts, going after incoming prospects can result in a massive hit for a devy roster. But be careful. If it is a Superflex or two-quarterback league, focus on five-star quarterbacks or take a player who already has a year or two of experience. The top running backs and wide receivers have a much higher hit rate than inexperienced quarterbacks. Build up the taxi squad with as many of them as possible, and dynasty rosters will continue to add young talent every season.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer makes decision on his future, per report

Urban Meyer is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and things aren’t going well for him in Year 1. The Jaguars are currently 2-9. If not for the disastrous season the Detroit Lions are having, Jacksonville would have the worst record in the NFL. But, according to a report...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mahomes
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year. Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield,...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Devy#Skipnewton31#Clubber Lang83
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
464
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy