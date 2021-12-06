ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Ad of the Day: Epic Monster film tells story of Olympic skier Colby Stevenson’s comeback

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy drink brand Monster has unveiled a short film detailing the true story of American freeski phenomenon Colby Stevenson’s 2016 nearly fatal car crash. Written and directed by filmmaker and fellow skier Clayton Vila, the video is an epic nine-minute emotional retelling of Stevenson’s brutal road to recovery. The...

www.thedrum.com

