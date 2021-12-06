Ad of the Day: Epic Monster film tells story of Olympic skier Colby Stevenson’s comeback

The people asked. The people received. More SLVSH is here. Apparently Woodward Copper was poppin’ off this summer, because we now have the second game of the year from there, and it’s a friggen whopper. In this summer time smack down we have previous SLVSH Cup champion Colby Stevenson taking on… OTHER previous SLVSH Cup champion Alex Hall? You better believe it. The stats don’t lie, and what we got here is a battle of the best. Monster vs Rockstar, K2 vs Faction, friend vs friend, it won’t disappoint. If you’re not hooked yet, just keep in mind that the first letter doesn’t come until 5 1/2 minutes in. Need I say more? The competition is high, but the best part of this is seeing two homies doing what they love in the summer sunshine. Plus the Woodward groms never fail to keep the hype alive, so let their attitudes carry your spirits while we wait for the snow to turn on. Enjoy two of skiings greatest battling for summer time clout and unlimited bragging rights.

