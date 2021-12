The Kansas City Chiefs put on another strong performance in their win against the Cowboys. Each week, it seems that one side of the Chiefs’ football team is picking up the other. They played with confidence and got their swagger back. They knew that their fans would be behind them, with it being a home game at Arrowhead. Whenever you see the players dancing and having fun at the end of the game, you know it was a statement win.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO