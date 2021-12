Here at the radio station, we keep learning about more holiday light events in the region and have shared a number of them: Oneonta Festival of Lights (Dec. 18 - Jan. 1), Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville has a walk-thru "Jungle Bells" holiday light display and special dates for a drive-thru version of that. That runs now through January 2. There's also the Broome County Lights Festival in Otsiningo Park running now through January 2. A little further out, there's The Wild Wonderland of Lights in Chittenango and which runs every Thursday through Sunday until the New Year at the Wild Animal Park. Plus, the Utica Zoo is getting in on the holiday cheer with "Bright Nights in Utica" which you can see every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Christmas.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO