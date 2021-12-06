ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport recalled over hoods that could fly open

By Chris Paukert
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and trucks over hoods that could fly open while driving. According to a NHTSA filing, the problem affects 2019 Passport models, 2016 to 2019 Pilot crossovers and 2017 to 2020 Ridgeline pickup models. According to related documents, an incorrect hood-to-grille gap is being...

