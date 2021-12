Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....

