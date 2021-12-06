ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Patrol: 2 14-year-olds killed, other injured in Kansas crash

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two 14-year-olds died and three other teens were injured in a crash in Manhattan over the weekend, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle heading east on Kansas Highway 18 crashed into a concrete bridge pillar and burst into flames, according to television station KSNT.

Investigators said the two 14-year-olds, who were middle school students in the Manhattan-Ogden School District, died in the crash. A third teen was seriously injured and flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. The two other teens suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The patrol did not immediately release the names of the teens killed.

Community Policy